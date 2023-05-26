KDCA Sarawak builds Sabah’s traditional house in spirit of unity

KUCHING (May 26): The Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) of Sarawak brings Sabah’s cultural element with the setting up of ‘sulap’ at the national-level Unity Week celebration at Kuching Waterfront.

KDCA Sarawak chairman James Samid, in a statement yesterday said the ‘sulap’ or traditional house of the Kadazan, Dusun Murut and Rungus (KDMR) ethnic groups displayed musical instruments such as gong and kulintangan, traditional food such as hinava, tuhau, pinasakan and Losun, as well as costumes and handicrafts.

KDCA Sarawak took part in the event, in collaboration with the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) Sabah, he added.

“This is the time for all the Kadazan, Dusun Murut and Rungus in Sarawak to feel like they are at home, visiting KDMR traditional house in Hongkod Koisan, Sabah.

The national-level Unity Week celebration in which Sarawak plays host, concluded yesterday with the celebration’s closing ceremony officiated by the Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.