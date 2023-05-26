MACC confirms probe on RM399 mln Petronas project in S’wak with foreign firm

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it has launched an investigation into a project involving Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and a foreign oil-and-gas company.

The agency confirmed that the investigation was launched over a news report that questioned the state oil firm’s decision to work with the foreign firm that was allegedly involved in a corruption case abroad.

“In the investigation involving the project worth RM399 million in Sarawak, Petronas has provided full cooperation to the MACC.

“So far, MACC has found several weaknesses in practices, systems, and work procedures regarding the issue,” it said in a statement today.

However, the commission did not identify the target of its investigation or name the foreign firm involved in the project.

Instead, the MACC said it proposed improvements Petronas could make to its standard operating procedures as preventive measures.

It also urged those with further information on the matter to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Malay Mail has reached out to MACC for more information. – Malay Mail