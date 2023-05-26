Man in baju kurung robs Batu Kawa convenience store with accomplice

KUCHING (May 26): Padawan police are on the hunt for a man dressed in a baju kurung who robbed an MJC Batu Kawa convenience store with an accomplice on Monday (May 22).

In a statement today, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a special task force has been formed to track down the suspects.

He said Padawan police are working with their counterparts from other police districts as well as the Sarawak police contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department.

“During the robbery, the main suspect, who was dressed in women’s clothing and a helmet, entered the premises and brandished a knife at the workers there,” he said.

After exchanging a few words with the cashier, the suspect then ripped out the cash register and left the premises in a haste.

Abang Zainal revealed close circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the suspect leaving the scene with the second suspect, who was waiting on a motorcycle.

The 20-year-old female cashier later lodged a police report.

Abang Zainal added the suspects are believed to be locals based on their accents.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

“The public are advised not to speculate on this case which can hinder the police’s investigation and create public panic,” he said.

Those with information on the robbery can call Padawan police on 082-862233.