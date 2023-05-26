Preparations for Kaamatan Festival celebration completed

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): Sabah is all set to hold the 2023 State-level Kaamatan Festival celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the final meeting with the State Kaamatan Festival main committee had been held and they had finalised everything, including preparations for May 30 and 31.

Dr Jeffrey, who is also the State Kaamatan Festival main organising chairman, said that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor would be launching the State Kaamatan at the KadazanDusun Cultural Association (KDCA), while the closing ceremony would be performed by Sabah Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Juhar Mahiruddin, also at KDCA.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to attend the Kaamatan celebration and would be given the opportunity to give a speech.

“We expect a merry Kaamatan, inclusive and open because participation in our events such as Sungandoi and Unduk Ngadau involved states in West Malaysia and Sarawak and also the involvment of international agencies. We have internationalised our Kaamatan celebration,” he said during a press conference held at Sokid Villa on Friday.

“With the publicity and internationalisation, we will be able to attract more tourists and investors to Sabah, and Malaysians irrespective of where they are can join in the celebration,” he said.

He futher added that the Kaamatan celebration had become a national celebration because of this.

Dr Jeffrey hoped for fair weather on May 30 and 31 and said: “Let it not be too hot, nor too wet.”

“I hope no untoward incident will occur … and although the celebration is open, we also remind the rakyat to be careful when in an enclosed area with a large crowd,” he said.

At the same time, he also advised those patronising KDCA to drink moderately and to be disciplined.

“Sometimes during celebrations, we drink, but the law is there. Don’t drive when under the influence of alcohol,” he advised.

Dr Jeffrey also said that the State-level Unduk Ngadau Sodop Pintutunan gala night will be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre on May 29.