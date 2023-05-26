Remains of Mt Everest climber Awg Askandar expected to arrive at KLIA tomorrow morning

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The remains of Malaysia Everest 2023 (ME2023) climber Lt Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, is expected to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 6.25am tomorrow.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the body of the Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) director would be flown out of Kathmandu, Nepal via flight MH115 at 11.30pm (Kathmandu time).

“The body will later be flown to Kota Kinabalu via flight MH2646 at 11.35am (May 27) and is expected to arrive at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) at 2.15pm,” he said in a statement today.

In order to fulfill the wishes of his family members, Awang Askankar’s remains will be taken to his family house in Kampung Benoni, Papar and later taken to the As Salam Benoni Mosque for funeral prayers.

His remains will be buried at the Kampung Benoni Muslim Cemetery and accorded full APM honours during the burial.

According to the statement, all the arrangements related to procedures involved in bringing back the body of Awang Iskandar, was done by the Malaysian Embassy in Nepal.

Awang Askandar, 56, was reported to have fallen when making the final ascent at 8,000m and was pronounced dead while being treated at Camp 4.

The peak of the Everest Mountain is said to be at a height of 8,848m above sea level.

During the mishap, Awang Iskandar was at a height of 8,000m with fellow climber Muhammad Hawari Hashim, 33, and would have needed only 20 minutes to reach the peak. – Bernama