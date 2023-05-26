Sabah Softwoods sets benchmark in sustainable land management

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): Sabah Softwoods Berhad has set a benchmark in the sustainable land management making it one of the State’s most profitable government-linked companies since its inception 50 years ago, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

He said Sabah Softwoods Berhad had played an important role in the development of the state’s plantation sector showing it has the capability to manage land assets through productivity maximisation whilst balancing landscape and environment considerations.

The company’s success in research and development, plantation management and environmental conservation is something that everyone can be proud of, he said in conjunction with Sabah Softwoods Golden Jubilee celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Friday.

“As one of our main GLCs, Sabah Softwoods has made a big contribution in terms of dividend paid to the State Government. This has enabled its parent company, Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd to be at the forefront of our plantation sector.

“It has reciprocated to the state in terms of building a titled land bank, supporting Yayasan Sabah’s education promotion efforts and environmental conservation activities as well as other social programmes for the benefit of the people of Sabah,” he said.

The Chief Minister hoped Sabah Softwoods will continue to lead in the plantation sector not just in the state but also at the national and global levels.

“We must always take care of our forest so that it can be sustained for our future generation,” he said.

At the same event, the Chief Minister also launched a book in conjunction with Sabah Softwoods’ anniversary, which he said will be a record of history and success.

“Now, we need to look further ahead in the hope to realise the success of the state and Sabah Softwoods for years to come. We hope our successors will continue to hold onto the highest standard set and achieve bigger successes,” he said.