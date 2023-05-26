Sarawak Energy uncovers over 30 power thefts in joint-ops in Tabuan Park

KUCHING (May 26): More than 30 cases of electricity thefts have been uncovered during a joint-operation involving Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT) and the police, at four shophouse blocks in Tabuan Park here recently.

According to SEB, there was no electricity meter on-site, indicating that the premises owners had resorted to using illegal direct-tapping of cables to connect the power supply to the buildings.

Investigations also revealed that a fire had struck the buildings in the past, suspected to have been caused by unsafe wiring.

“All the direct-tapped cables found on site were dismantled and seized as evidence of electricity theft.

“We have estimated monthly losses of approximately RM15,000 solely due to unrecorded electricity consumption in this area.

“A police report was lodged and all parties involved, including the electrical contractor, would be called up to assist in the ongoing investigations.

“If found guilty, each offender could face charges under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which provides for a penalty of up to RM100,000 and/or five years of imprisonment,” said SEB in a statement today.

In relation to this, it said it would scrutinise new applications for electricity supply, as well as existing accounts, to identify individuals or operators with any history of committing electricity theft.

“All applicants, including contractors, are required to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) when applying for electricity supply (connection), to avoid any potential complications in the future.

“We also advise the public to exercise caution and to not trust any service provider that claims to have the ability to reduce electricity usage or offer unlimited electricity consumption through tampering of meters.

“Those with information related to power theft are encouraged to report such incidents, including details about power theft service providers, by calling SEB Customer Care Centre on 1-300-88-3111, or via [email protected].

“All information received would be treated as strictly confidential,” said SEB.