Senadin rep to help Bandar Baru Permyjaya fire victims get insurance claim from HDC

MIRI (May 26): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said he will assist the fire victims of Bandar Baru Permyjaya by asking Housing Development Commission Sarawak (HDC) to speed up the insurance claim to allow the victims to repair their houses soonest.

Lee said the two-storey flat, which was partially damaged in a fire on Sunday, was still under HDC, and therefore it is possible that the premises’ insurance is also covered by HDC.

“I will give HDC a call to enquire when the insurance claim will be paid so that the owners can repair the damage,” he told reporters after presenting relief assistance to the fire victims today, adding the fire left 20 residents homeless.

Among items he distributed to the fire victims were rice, drinking water and dry food.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, said the Welfare Department here is still in the midst of calculating the welfare aid for distribution to the fire victims.

The fire occurred at the two-storey flat in Bandar Baru Permyjaya had affected 20 residents.

Lee also urged those who would be going back to their villages for the Gawai celebration to disconnect the power supply and switch off all their electrical gadgets.