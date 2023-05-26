Sibu Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (May 26): The Sibu Hospital is looking for the family members of an Iban patient named Ramba Mrom, 55.

He was brought to the hospital via ambulance on May 11, and is currently in the Male Orthopaedic Ward, Level 1 (16).

Ramba is having difficulty in giving accurate information to the hospital, and his last known addresses are at Rumah Willie, Nanga Aya, Kabah, and Rumah Sauh, Nanga Aya, both in Kanowit.

The hospital is urging anyone who knows him or his family members to contact the hospital’s Medical Social Works Officer Lulin Nyalu at 084-238888 (ext. 7610) immediately.