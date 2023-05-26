SMC: Food operators must comply with SOP on cleanliness

SIBU (May 26): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has reminded all food operators in its jurisdiction to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) on cleanliness.

Speaking at a press conference after the full council meeting yesterday, Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services Standing Committee chairman Cr Joseph Lim Tiong Guan said the premises included restaurants, food centres, coffee shops, canteens, and hawker stalls.

He said these premises must always be in good, clean, and tidy condition, and free of pets at all times.

“Utensils and serving appliances must be accompanied with clean hot water while serviette must also be made available for the patrons.

“Dining tables and chairs inside the premises or in approved space must be clean and in good order,” he added.

Toilets and hand wash basins must also be available for use by the patrons. Wash basins must be installed with grease traps and the drains must be in working order.

“All used cooking oil must be collected in a proper container to be sold to collectors or to be disposed of as refuse for collection,’” he said, adding the usage of plastic straws, styrofoam packaging are strictly prohibited.

“The ‘No Smoking’ and ‘No Pet’ signs must be strictly enforced.”

Lim said all food and beverage operators must apply for a food premises licence from SMC.

Go to the SMC counter at UTC or Public Health Section at Level 20, Wisma Sanyan to apply. Application forms can also be downloaded from the SMC website.

Food handlers must attend ‘Basic Food Handlers Course. They and other workers must also undergo medical check-up annually and must be vaccinated against typhoid.

The SMC, he added, would carry out inspections from time to time to ensure compliance of all the requirements,” he said.

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services Standing Committee chairman Cr Ting Ping Kiong, and vice chairman Cr Yiing Sy Huat were also present at the press conference.