SRDC deputy chairman renews proposal to build Olympic-standard swimming, diving pools in Sibu Jaya

SIBU (May 26): Deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), Wong Ching Yong, recently visited the Amcorp office here with the plan to build an Olympic-standard swimming and a diving pool in Sibu Jaya.

Wong proposed the swimming and diving pools in his capacity as a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Lanang Parliamentary constituency in the last general election.

He said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Open supported his proposal and had publicly announced his approval on Nov 14, 2022.

“I am hopeful that this election promise will be fulfilled,” he said, adding he went to the Amcorp office because Amcorp is the developer of Sibu Jaya.

Wong said his discussion with Amcorp people was extremely helpful especially about the preliminary design, concept and location of the swimming and diving pools.

The visitors comprised SRDC secretary Ng Sian Wei, engineer Jacky Tiong, councilor Jason Tay and health officers while Amcorp was represented by its executive director Phuah Chee Kien.

Wong added that the SRDC team led by its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai would also visit Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah to seek his advice on the subject.