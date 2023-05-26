Trienekens, Shell ink MoU for plastic waste chemical recycling collab

KUCHING (May 26): Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and Shell Singapore Pte Ltd (SSPL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to potentially collaborate on chemical recycling of plastic waste, at Trienekens’ headquarters in Jalan Sungai Tapang here today.

Trienekens in a statement said the MoU, witnessed by Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, marks a significant development in the region’s sustainability efforts as it charts the way forward towards establishing a circular economy through sound technology and innovation that provides sustainable plastic waste management solutions.

Dr Hazland congratulated both parties for partnering to develop sustainable solutions as such initiatives are aligned with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS2030) where its strategic trusts encompass Environmental Sustainability.

“Collaborations within the expert industries are crucial and highly welcomed as they help to realise Sarawak’s ambition and vision to transition our current linear economy into a circular economy.

“With forward thinking innovations and technology, we can progress towards improved management of resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase economic growth,” he added.

According to Trienekens Group chief executive officer Stephen Chin, as part of its ongoing research and development initiatives, the company has been looking at chemical recycling as a potential recovery method to tackle plastic waste.

Through this partnership with Shell Singapore, he said Trienekens is keen to discover the potential of chemical recycling, both technologically and economically.

“It is a significant avenue that can potentially spur the circularity of plastic waste and advance the circular economy. The output can be a possible source of alternative energy and used as secondary raw materials that can add value to our current economy,” Chin added.

Shell’s vice-president for business management Chan Win Sim added that aside from the feasibility study and potential collaboration, the assessment will include economic evaluation of options available for municipal solid waste.

“We hope that with feasible findings, we would be able to formulate recommendations to the Sarawak government to support chemical recycling.

“This collaboration is a great example of companies joining forces to address global challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future,” Chan said.

Chemical recycling of plastic waste is an advanced form of recycling that breaks down plastic waste into its basic chemical building blocks that are then converted to create new plastics, fuels or other chemical products.

The MoU exchange event was also attended by Siti Sulaiman, Country Chair of Shell Malaysia and senior vice president, Upstream Malaysia.