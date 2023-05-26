Two in Kuching fined RM3,000 each for stealing telco cable

KUCHING (May 26): The Magistrate’s Court here today fined two men RM3,000 in default seven months’ jail each for stealing a roll of cable belonging to Telekom Malaysia (TM).

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Masri Mohammad, 45, and Awang Shahrizal Awg Terbize, 37, after they pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

They committed the offence at Kampung Semerah Padi here around 5.30am on May 22, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police were conducting a patrol under Ops Rantau at Kampung Semerah Padi when they saw the men carrying cables from a car.

Police conducted an inspection and then arrested the duo as well as seized the cables and a metal cutter found in the car.

At one point Awang Shahrizal tried to escape but fell during his attempt.

The preliminary investigation found the men admitting to stealing the cables from the Kampung Semariang Batu area.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while the two men were unrepresented by legal counsel.