Unemployed mum claims trial to child abuse charge in Siburan

KUCHING (May 26): An unemployed woman claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today after being charged with physically abusing her 10-year-old daughter.

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman after a charge framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 was read to her.

The section provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or an imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Afidah further fixed July 3, case management and released her on RM15,000 bail with two local sureties.

The woman allegedly committed the offence at a flat near Siburan here around 8pm on May 19, 2023.

It is learnt that one of the neighbours lodged a police report after hearing suspicious sounds coming from the flat.

It is also learnt that the injured child was brought to the hospital to receive treatment.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim while the woman was unrepresented.