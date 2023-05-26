Unesco declares Kinabalu National Geopark as Global Geopark

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): Sabah is now the proud owner of a Unesco Triple Crown site, the third in the world to have such distinction following the declaration of the Kinabalu National Geopark as the Kinabalu Unesco Global Geopark.

Announcing this on Friday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said Sabah has joined Jeju Island in Korea and Shennongjia in China for the distinction of having three Unesco sites.

The decision was made by Unesco’s Executive Board in Paris on May 24.

Kinabalu Park’s two other Unesco “crowns” are the World Heritage Site (declared on Dec 2, 2000) and the Unesco Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve (declared on June 12, 2014).

“This is a great achievement for the State Government under its Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya initiatives through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment and Sabah Parks.

“The Kinabalu Unesco Global Geopark covering an area of 4,750 square kilometres, is now officially a Global Geotourism destination adding significant value to Sabah’s existing eco-tourism products.

“The Geopark is home to many endemic plants and animals, including 90 orchid species found only on Mount Kinabalu. This include the crimson-headed partridge bird not found anywhere else on earth which will bring direct and indirect benefits to Sabah’s socio-economy, particularly to more than 290,000 local communities within the district of Kota Belud, Kota Marudu and Ranau,” he said.

With the declaration of Kinabalu National Geopark as a Unesco Global Geopark, there are now 195 geoparks in the world located in 48 countries.

The Unesco Global Geopark label recognises the geological heritage of international

significance.

Geoparks serve local communities by combining the conservation of their significant geological heritage with public outreach and a sustainable approach to development.