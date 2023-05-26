Woman injured in four-vehicle pile-up at Miri Bypass

MIRI (May 26): A 34-year-old woman was injured in a four-vehicle pile-up at Miri Bypass around 6pm yesterday.

The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement that it received a distress call on the incident at 6.02pm.

A team of four personnel was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found a woman by the roadside who sustained injuries to her right leg and face.

“The personnel at the scene carried out first-aid on her before sending her to Miri Hospital for further checking,” said APM.

It is understood that the woman was driving behind one of the cars involved in the accident, when she was forced to make an emergency stop but failed to avoid crashing into the rear of that vehicle.

The drivers of the other three vehicles involved in the incident did not suffer any physical injuries.