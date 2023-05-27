46 ready to battle it out at ‘Road to Thailand Fighting Championship’ qualifier

KUCHING (May 27): Forty-six participants are slugging it out today at the ‘Road to Thailand Fighting Championship (TFC) 1.0 qualifier, taking place at the MMA Sports Hub in Boulevard Shopping Mall here.

Event organiser Tsan Nieng Khai, who is Sarawak Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Association president, hails the meet as the first of its kind ever staged in Kuching.

Sanctioned by Malaysia MMA Association, Sarawak MMA Association and ISKA Borneo, the event would pit many Sarawakian fighters against other exponents from around the world in various categories such as boxing, kickboxing and MMA, with the bouts set to commence at 12:30pm and end at 9pm.

“This is going to be an exciting affair, with top athletes from the US, the UK, France, Russia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia being engage in more than 20 bouts.

“We are going to enter a memorandum of understanding with Thailand Fighting Championship, MUSAR (UN) for medical support, ISKA Borneo for future SEA Games, and DJI for aerial video support,” said Tsan, himself a national heavyweight champion in 2018, International MMA Federation (IMMAF)’s No 188 and Southeast Asian No 1 in 2019.

Entrance fee to watch the competition is RM40 per person, inclusive of food and drink, as well as some goodies.

For more information, contact Tsan on 019-819 9799.