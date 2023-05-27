Abd Karim: Event organisation key to boosting youth participation in economic landscape

KUCHING (May 27): Event organisation is fundamental in increasing youth participation in the overall economic landscape and developing their talents, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Highlighting the Creatively Unique (CU) Sarawak event held earlier in February this year, which was organised by The Generations, Abdul Karim said he was proud to see how youths were able to organise such an event with great success while attracting a large crowd.

“Organising events in Sarawak — whether it is about fashion or music — will see our much-kept talent being developed in their respective fields.

“This also serves as a chance for local talents, as events can provide the platform, exposure and experience for them to develop their talents,” he said at The Generations appreciation dinner here on Friday night.

Abdul Karim said that youths who are creative and interested in organising events can approach his ministry and they will be there to support.

Meanwhile, The Generations advisor and CU Sarawak chairman Aaron Kon launched the second edition of the event last night, and expressed his hopes that the event can attract more youth participation and volunteering in community initiatives.

Kon also announced that the group will be establishing their first four subdivision branches in Kota Samarahan, Petra Jaya, Pending and Padungan.

“This is an effort to increase our membership base and manpower to further inspire youths to engage in positive social campaigns,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, assistant secretary to the ministry (Arts, Culture and Heritage) Barry Lian Ingan, Interhill Group of Companies head of corporate communications Caroline Yeo, The Generations president Jordan Chang and secretary Haiman Karim Hamzah.