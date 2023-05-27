After MACC declines probe, Anwar says others can investigate PN over gaming funds

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has defended previous remarks alleging Perikatan Nasional (PN) accepted gaming companies’ funds ahead of the 15th general election, after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it was not investigating the matter.

Speaking to reporters at the National Book Festival here, Anwar said those such as PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were entitled to sue him for defamation if they so wished, but insisted his remarks were sound.

“Read the complete statement and then take action, but if he wants to continue, please. I don’t come out with a statement that I have no basis for,” he said.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed that the MACC did not formally investigate PN over the claim as the information it received was “too general”.

Muhyiddin responded by saying the coalition would consult with its lawyers to see if there were grounds for action against Anwar.

Today, the PM said that the MACC was not the only agency scrutinising the claim, in line with Azalina’s remarks yesterday that others such as the Royal Malaysia Police and the Inland Revenue Board were also empowered to investigate.

“Of course, there are many agencies, action will be taken once the investigation completes,” Anwar said when asked whether other authorities are also probing the claim that PN took money from gambling firms. – Malay Mail