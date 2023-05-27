APM personnel catch cobra at Luak Bay house

MIRI (May 27): A family at Kampung Luak Bay here has their 13-year-old daughter to thank for because she ‘saved’ them from a deadly cobra at their house earlier today.

According to the Civil Defence Force (APM) here, they received a call on the incident at 8.50am and immediately despatched five personnel to the house.

Upon arrival, the team met with the girl’s father who related the incident to them. He said her daughter was the one who saw the cobra up in the ceiling.

“It slithered to the ceiling and hid there. The team, however, managed to locate and catch the cobra of one and a half metre long after about an hour of searching,” said the agency.

The operation ended at 10.36am.

“The cobra was later released to its natural habitat,” it said.