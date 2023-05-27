Construction of viaduct at Pan Borneo Highway section near Miri set to kick off this year

MIRI (May 27): The construction of a viaduct stretching 400m over a section of CH49+600 of Pan Borneo Highway (Works Package 11) near here is set to kick off in the third quarter of this year, with works expected to take between 18 months and two years to reach completion.

Federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in announcing this, said based on the observation over the earth movement and the land itself, it was found that the soil at the section, which had embankment works done on it previously, was continuously sinking.

“Therefore, the technical solution would be to build a viaduct bridge, to be built over the soft land,” he said during a press conference called after conducting inspection on Section CH49+600 today.

A viaduct is an engineering solution that connects the end of one road to another over a hollow terrain, or a valley. Its infrastructure generally consists of a highly resistant surface designed to ensure the passage of vehicles.

According to Nanta, the design of the structure has been completed and the works might commence around June 25.

“The construction works should not affect the traffic flow along Pan Borneo, as motorists can still use the alternative road next to the site.”

On the overall progress of Pan Borneo Highway development, Nanta said it was at about 94 per cent towards completion, with the progress of works on Sungai Tangap-Pujut Link Road (Works Package 11) having reached 89 per cent.

“The Sungai Tangap-Pujut Link Road works package is expected to complete between 2023 and 2026.”

Nanta also took the time to remind everyone to travel safely and be alert this Gawai Dayak, especially when driving at the highway sections that had yet to be completed.