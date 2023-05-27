Contractor says will prioritise qualified longhouse folk for Baleh dam project jobs

SIBU (May 27): Longhouse residents living near the Baleh Hydroelectric Project will always be considered for employment at the site, said China Gezhouba Group Company Ltd (CGGC) executive deputy manager Yuan Hao.

He said the Chinese contractor will give priority to local residents who are qualified for available jobs at the site.

“CGGC will continue to establish and maintain good and cordial relationships with the local people. We will do our part to assist the people whenever necessary so that the welfare of the people is being taken care of,” he said.

Yuan said this during a recent visit to the Rumah Antawau longhouse, where they also brought food, drinks and other essential items to celebrate Gawai Dayak with the residents there.

He reiterated that CGGC has always maintained a good relationship with the local community.

Yuan also said his team will continue to visit longhouses around the dam’s construction site during the Gawai period.

“We are very happy and excited to celebrate Gawai Dayak with our colleagues and the local people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rumah Antawau’s tuai rumah thanked the CGGC team for their hospitality and support and hoped that with the support of the local communities, the construction of the dam will be implemented smoothly.