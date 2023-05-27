KUCHING (May 27): The Malaysia Madani logo has been selected as this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day official logo, said Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said the design of this logo reflects the unity among Malaysians despite their diverse culture and ethnicities.

In addition, he announced this year’s theme — ‘Malaysia Madani, Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’.

“The logo focuses on Madani Malaysia and produces a symbolic pattern of hands being raised to recite the Rukun Negara pledge, and contains the basic colours of the Jalur Gemilang which symbolise the identity and patriotic spirit of Malaysia’s many races, religions and cultures,” he said when launching the logo and theme at Mydin Hypermarket here in Petra Jaya today.

On the theme, he said it outlines the hopes of Malaysians for a progressive and civilised nation.

“Unity is the main key to ensure that all Malaysians able to enjoy all forms of progress and modernisation. (The theme) outlines the determination and commitment of the leaders and people in ensuring Malaysia becomes a nation with a high spirit of unity,” He said.

The unveiling of the logo and theme was also held concurrently at the 1Borneo Hypermall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and Esplanade in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur.