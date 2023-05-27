Deputy minister: S’wak govt committed to producing high-quality workforce through TVET

SIBU (May 27): The Sarawak government is committed to empowering Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) to help change the state’s economic landscape by 2030.

In stating this, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said Sarawak is working to diversify its economic sectors, including shifting to an economy driven by digital technology and also towards a green economy by 2030.

In order to achieve that goal, he said Sarawak needs highly skilled local workforce.

“Sarawak really needs TVET to produce a high-quality workforce that has the relevant skills needed to meet the needs of the industry,” he pointed out.

The assemblyman made these remarks during a working visit to the Sibu Vocational College here yesterday.

“Industrial potential and competitiveness among the workforce can be increased with TVET education in line with the industrial revolution.

“Sarawak’s income is expected to continue to increase from RM12 billion recorded in 2022. With the increase in income, it can help implement more development throughout Sarawak.

“The Sarawak government will continue to study and examine various key initiatives to increase Sarawak’s revenue through increasing, expanding and diversifying its sources of income.

“This effort is very important to achieve Sarawak’s desire to become a high-income state by 2030,” he said.

Sibu Vocational College director Jamali Muhamad in his speech requested that parking spaces be added.

He also requested for funds to build a covered path for students and a waiting area for parents.