Deputy minister urges Melanau assoc to hold more community-based gatherings

KUCHING (May 27): The Kuching Melanau Association should organise more community-based gatherings to foster closer kinship among its members and the community, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment said the association is without a doubt active in other programmes such as taking part in the recent National Unity Week celebration.

“The Melanau community is a diverse ethnic group made up of around 40 sub-ethnics in Sarawak. It is one of the most diverse groups in Sarawak made up of different religions, cultures and languages.

“This is what we call unity in diversity, and why it is important for us to organise similar events for the community to regroup, mingle and foster closer ties,” he said at the ‘Pededun Rayak and Pre-Gawai 2023’ gathering at Wisma Melanau here today.

On the event, the Kuala Rajang assemblyman said it could be a precursor to similar programmes in the future and announced an allocation of RM50,000 for them to fund future programmes.

Also present was the association’s chairman Fridah Osman @ Faridah and its advisor Datuk Aidna Wing, who is also Sarawak Melanau Community Welfare Trust Board chairman.