Everest climber buried next to mother’s grave

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): The body of Malaysia Everest 2023 climber Lieutenant Colonel Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, 56, arrived at MASKargo, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, at 2.20pm on Saturday.

Awang Askandar’s brother, Awang Asim Ampuan Yaacub, 57, was the only family member present to receive the deceased.

“I am the only person representing the family. The deceased’s wife and children are at home.

“We are saddened by the passing of Awang Askandar,” he said briefly when met at the MASKargo on Saturday.

Also present to receive the deceased were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan.

Awang Askandar’s body was carried into a hearse van by 10 Civil Defence Force members.

His remains were then taken to his family’s home in Kampung Benoni, Papar and the As Salam Benoni Mosque for funeral prayers.

The body of the Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) director was buried next to his mother’s grave at the Kampung Benoni Muslim cemetery in full APM honours at 5.20pm.

Awang Askandar was reported to have fallen when making the final ascent at 8,000m and was pronounced dead while being treated at Camp 4.

The peak of the Everest Mountain is said to be at a height of 8,848m above sea level.

During the mishap, Awang Iskandar was at a height of 8,000m with fellow climber Muhammad Hawari Hashim, 33, and would have needed only 20 minutes to reach the peak.

Muhammad Hawari was reported missing while making his descent from the summit of Mount Everest.

Meanwhile, Armizan assured that the family of the late Awang Askandar will be taken care of.

He said in addition to assisting in bringing back the remains of the Kedah APM director, they would also help in other matters including insurance payments.

Armizan said they would also look at the employment qualifications and length of service of the deceased to enable aid to be channeled to the immediate family.

“We are also helping in claiming the deceased’s insurance to be handed over to his heirs.

“Besides that, we are also trying to get donations from various parties, God willing we will finalize it tomorrow.

“At this early stage, we help in the management of the immediate family and also the children, especially in their education,” he said.

Armizan, who is the Papar Member of Parliament, said that he was very concerned about the welfare of the deceased’s family, especially the wife and children.

Throughout his tenure as the Kedah APM director, Awang Askandar had shown strong leadership, commitment and dedication, not only as a civil servant but also as a good example to his officers and staff, said Armizan.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said he appreciated the cooperation given by the embassy office in Kathmandu, Nepal in bringing Awang Askandar’s body back to Malaysia.

“At the Wisma Putra level, we have established a ‘war room’ or operation room that is open 24 hours to facilitate the distribution of information when bringing the remains of the deceased back,” said Mohamad.