Fahmi: Telegram ‘refuses to cooperate’ with Communications and Digital Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that Telegram has “refused to cooperate” with the ministry, despite multiple requests for a meeting since January.

Fahmi said that his ministry has received many complaints of ongoing misuse of the platform, such as scams, pornography, and illegal drug sales.

“I have asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to look at what are the appropriate decisions that need to be made.

“This is because we have received many complaints, and we do not see that there is sincerity on the part of Telegram to cooperate,” he told reporters after the launch of the logo and theme for 2023’s National Day and Malaysia Day, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Park here.

Fahmi added that most of the other social media platforms, such as TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, have been cooperating with the ministry.

He said that although other countries have had issues with TikTok regarding cybersecurity, Malaysia did not share the same views.

“Malaysia as a sovereign country, does not need to follow the footsteps of other countries and we have the right to make our own decisions based on facts and assessments made by our agencies,” he said.

Fahmi said that the Communications and Digital Ministry, with agencies such as MCMC and the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), is constantly observing and examining developments in cybersecurity issues, including on social media.

“The truth is that Telegram is the one that is very worrying,” he said.

Replying to questions regarding National Journalists Day, Fahmi said that the government is still studying what provisions are to be included in the proposed Malaysian Media Council Bill.

“The media industry in Malaysia is facing pressures in terms of the economy… this gives an impact on the welfare of journalists, and this aspect is being given attention by the government.

“I hope that we will be able to make some announcements soon on policy issues related to this,” he said.

National Journalists Day, also known as Hawana, is celebrated on May 29. — Malay Mail