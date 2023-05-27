‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang to show patriotism’, deputy minister calls on S’wakians

KUCHING: Every Sarawakian has a role in invigorating the community by flying the Jalur Gemilang and boosting the spirit of patriotism ahead of National Day and Malaysia Day, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

In saying this, the Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications (Utility) said this would held remind the community, especially the younger generation, that the Jalur Gemilang is no mere piece of cloth but a national identity that needs to be respected at all times.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s at home, business premises, government or private offices, stalls, vehicles or even by the roadside.

“Installing the Jalur Gemilang can remind the community, especially the younger generation, that flying the flag is not just a decoration but a trigger of enthusiasm to sow, nurture and fuel love for the country,” he said.

He made this call when launching the National Day and Malaysia Day logo and theme for 2023 at Mydin Hypermarket here in Petra Jaya today.

Dr Abdul Rahman said at the same time, the public can participate in the programmes organised throughout the national month to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Malaysian Federation’s formation.

“These are ways to show love for the nation and respecting the struggles and sacrifices (made) fighting for independence. In addition, it helps inculcate good values, the spirit of unity and supports all initiatives introduced by the federal or state government,” he said.

He added that various large-scale activities and programmes have been organised to enliven the celebration.

“Among them are the Sarawak Merdeka Adventure Convoy, Sarawak’s 60th Digital Exhibition, the Prime Minister’s Thanksgiving Ceremony, the State Banquet, concert and fireworks showcase, parade of decorated cars as well as gatherings and parades.

“This is followed by the main events which are Sarawak Day on July 22 in Kuching, Sarawak; National Day on August 31 in Mukah; and Malaysia Day on September 16 in Kuching,” he said.