Former contestants among 50 vying to be 2023 State Unduk Ngadau

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): A total of 50 contenders for the 2023 Sabah State Unduk Ngadau pageant registered at Pacific Sutera Hotel here on Saturday.

They are Klang Valley’s Myra Evana Robert, Labuan Federal Territory’s Crystal Vanessa John, Melaka’s Christine Joan Charles, Ranau’s Fiumie Chang Yee Ann, Kinabatangan’s Chellyana Tensu, Kemabong’s Clierriennikka Sapudin, Kuala Penyu’s Alvy Marcellah Guanli, Kunak’s Easter Kelly John Aloysius, Pegalungan’s Eryeka Cenna Francis, Matunggong’s Pui Xue Ni @ Ninie, Kota Marudu’s Calby Floresa Dolinting, Tuaran’s Florina Wileh, Lahad Datu’s Jodhrina Birig, Sipitang’s Valessaschiffer JP Francis, Penang’s Eva Sandra Duin, Inanam’s Steffi Olga Aiid, Karambunai’s Adelyn A Tillon, Keningau’s Dealinah Alcy, Membakut’s Suzziereen Helly Guan Poh, Tongod’s Anika Isty Norman, DBKK’s Donna Deidre Anak Philip, Sook’s Evyanarey Larry, Perak’s Celarin Jenny, Telupid’s Doren Olivia Gilbert, Paitan’s Safikah Duing, Tawau’s Angelina Ka, Beluran’s Suezilla Ovenna, Banggi’s Christine Ferra Jobiril, Johor’s Viru Nikah Terinsip, Libaran’s Andrea Roulind, Papar’s Carol Abbey Gail, Likas’ Devegracy Justin, Menumbok’s Maira Christabelle Yapp, Sandakan’s Audrie Jailin Tubong, Kudat’s Abigail Vun Jia Ying, Sarawak’s Marylyn Verarie Bolovin, Tungku’s Jaqaline Sadan, Putrajaya’s Marcerine Marcus, Penampang’s Galedine Lind Mosyun, Semporna’s Frecillavian Sobitun, Tenom’s Chrizsha Delyn Ng, Kota Belud’s Rachel Aswena Binti Gundang, Kiulu’s Melni Dhial, Putatan’s Doreen Tony, Beaufort’s Juje Elor, Tambunan’s Clerice Olivia Augustine @ Justin, Kalabakan’s Florienza Lin, Pitas’ Efa Anniesyah Kambang, Tamparuli’s Rannysa Rachel Lee, and Nabawan’s Abby Suehaiveey.

Some of them have contested in previous years or at district levels but did not go through to the State level.

Christine Joan, who is this year’s Melaka’s representative, was DBKK’s Unduk Ngadau last year, and Papar’s representative to the State finals in 2016.

Last year, she failed to secure the top seven spot in the State-level Unduk Ngadau pageant.

Christine said she felt brave to join the Unduk Ngadau pageant again for the third time because she has the support of people near to her.

“I am not alone, but many are behind me. As they say, it takes a village to make a queen,” she said.

Christine also said she’s not pressuring herself to get a placement and to win the 2023 State Unduk Ngadau title.

“But I know I am capable of performing the task. I didn’t come alone. I am involved in volunteer activities with Father Felix Chung and his team. I am brought into destinations that are so special that demand me for help. And if I win this crown, it will definitely help them.”

“(But) it is not for personal ambition, although it will benefit whoever wins the crown, but it will definitely give me an opportunity to showcase what I can do and what I can serve,” she said.

Kinabatangan’s representative for the pageant, Chellyana Tensu, 24, contested twice in the district Unduk Ngadau this year.

“I contested in DBKK this year and came out as the top four, and again at Kinabatangan where I was crowned the district Unduk Ngadau,” she said.

Chellyana, who stands 174 cm, was also the second runner-up at the 2022 Pitas district Unduk Ngadau pageant.

She said she joined the pageant because Unduk Ngadau is prominent in Sabah, and she adores the fact that the pageant strives to promote the culture and mother tongue of the Kadazan Dusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) communities in Sabah.

“Personally, I would like to do just that,” she said.

She also said the language of her people, the Dusun Tombonuo, is not well known in Sabah, although it is the language of instruction for the Dusun Tombonuo people in Kinabatangan, Paitan, Pitas, and Kota Marudu.

Chellyana felt that 99 percent of her community understand the language, and many are fluent in it.

“Even little children understand it as our elders speak no other language except our mother tongue,” she said.

“Unduk Ngadau (pageant) has its own advocacy, which is to promote and look after the culture of the KDMR people, the indigenous languages by making it compulsory in the contest,” she said.

Chellyana added she was also Miss Grand Sabah in 2020 which advocates the end to war and violence.

“Unduk Ngadau is more towards tradition so I really want to take part. It is the pride of all Sabahans to introduce our tradition,” she said.