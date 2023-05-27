Gawai Dayak: Sale of fresh pork in Sibu pushed ahead to May 31, says assoc

SIBU (May 27): The selling of fresh pork here has been pushed forward to Wednesday (May 31) instead of the usual Thursday due to Gawai Dayak, said Sibu Pork Dealers Association chairman Ting Ching Hee.

He informed that the change in schedule is only for next week, as pig farm workers need to return home for the festive celebration.

“We sell fresh pork meat once a week — every Thursday — but because of Gawai Dayak next week, pigs from Kuching will have to be transported here earlier as farm workers will be going home for the celebration.

“So, for next week only fresh pork meat will be sold here on Wednesday instead of the usual Thursday. After that, the schedule will return to normal,” he said, adding this announcement was just to inform the public of the schedule change.

He said it would be a hassle for the public if they were to expect fresh pork on Thursday and find it unavailable. Frozen pork is available daily.

On the supply of pork meat, Ting said there was enough to meet the festive demand here.

“Fresh pork meat costs more, and there are a lot of imported (frozen) pork meat. I believe the supply should be enough here,” he said.