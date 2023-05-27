KPDN Kapit announces eight items under price control scheme for Gawai

KAPIT (May 27): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has announced eight items under the Hari Gawai 2023 price control scheme for Kapit, Bukit Mabong, Song and Belaga.

KPDN Kapit head Englebert Inggath Desmond Japar said the scheme will run from May 29 until June 4.

The eight items are chicken wings (RM15 per kg), live spent chicken (RM8.90 per kg), live pigs (RM15 per kg), pork (RM27 per kg), pork belly (RM30 per kg), imported round cabbage (RM4.50 per kg), potatoes (RM4 per kg) and garlic (RM8.50 per kg).

The Ministry has also set the ceiling price of chicken eggs at 50 sen per egg for Grade A, 48 sen per egg for Grade B and 46 sen per egg for Grade C.

“All these are highly sought festive goods during the Gawai celebration,” said Englebert, adding that chickens and eggs remain as controlled items throughout the year and advised traders to strictly follow the directive issued by KPDN to sell below the maximum price.

The enforcement officers will be on their toes to monitor price ceiling compliance and also to check on the sufficient supply of essential goods in the market, he added.

“If found guilty, the individuals selling controlled items exceeding maximum price could be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for not more than three years or both or compounded up to RM50,000, while companies could be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

“For the offence of failing to place a pink price tag on a price controlled item, individuals could be fined up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000, while companies could be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM100,000,” he said.

Consumers can channel complaints to the ministry through various means, including email at KPDN [email protected], its call centre at 1800-886-800 via smartphone app Ez.ADU, via WhatsApp message to 019-2794317 or by calling KPDN Kapit Office at 084-799678.