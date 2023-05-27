Kuching scrapyard worker arrested for not taking note of man who sold stolen aluminium strips

KUCHING (May 27): A 45-year-old scrapyard worker at Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong here was arrested on May 26 for failing to record the personal details of someone who sold him five gurney sacks of aluminium strips which are believed to be stolen goods.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the aluminium strips found at the scrapyard are believed to be linked to a case which was reported to them on May 25.

“We received a report of roller shutters worth RM14,720 stolen from Emart Batu Kawa on May 25,” said Abang Zainal.

He added the police then conducted checks at the scrapyard, which led to the discovery of the aluminium strips.

The worker at the scrapyard, he said, admitted to police that he has failed to record the personal details of the seller as well as failing to ask him if the aluminium strips were stolen property.

Police then checked the CCTV at the premises and managed to identify the seller who was arrested around 1.10pm on May 26 at a rented room in Kuching City Mall.

“The suspect, 33, admitted that he stole the shutters. He was also identified by the scrapyard worker to be the one who sold him the aluminium strips,” said Abang Zainal.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.