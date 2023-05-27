Lee: Lembah Hijau Utama drainage project completed ahead of schedule

MIRI (May 27): Sarawak Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin inspected the completed RM200,000 drainage project at Jalan Lembah Hijau Utama yesterday and was happy with the contractor’s performance.

The project involved the construction of 1,000mm wide and 65-metre long reinforced concrete open drain, one 900mm diameter reinforced concrete pipe culvert, a five-metre long 1,500mm reinforced concrete box culvert and a five-metre long 1,000mm wide reinforced concrete drain cover.

According to Lee, the project is under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) which was implemented by the Miri Division Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak.

“The project commenced on March 1 this year and was completed three months ahead of schedule,” said Lee, adding that he was happy with the good performance of the contractor.

The village representatives and the village headman for the area expressed their thanks and appreciation to Lee for implementing the project which has helped to improve the drainage system in the village.

Meanwhile, residents in the area requested that the new drainage system be extended towards the end of the village.

In view of this, Lee called on DID to estimate the cost of the extension and said that he would try to seek funding for it.