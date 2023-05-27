LIMA ’23 deals keep defence capabilities at optimum level, says defence minister

LANGKAWI (May 27): The procurement agreements achieved at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ’23) were in line with the government’s commitment to keeping the country’s defence capabilities and level of preparedness at optimum levels, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said agreements worth a total of RM17.6 billion were signed during LIMA ’23, of which RM10.1 billion in 43 contracts were defence related.

“Throughout the five-day event, my defence counterparts exchanged insights on many things. Among them is how we can further strengthen the regional cooperation between our countries and the way forward to promote a strong, stable and sustainable future,” he said in his speech at the LIMA ’23 closing ceremony, held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre compound here today.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mohamad also expressed his gratitude to all participants of LIMA ’23, saying the exhibitors for the 16th edition of the event continued to impress with the latest advancements in technology.

LIMA ’23, themed “The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade”, began last Tuesday and ended today. The next LIMA is expected to be held in May 2025.

This year’s edition involved two ministries, namely the Defence Ministry (defence sector) and Transport Ministry (commercial sector). ― Bernama