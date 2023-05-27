Lukanisman: Land for new clinic in Lambir acquired, project plan to submitted soon

MIRI (May 27): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has acquired a piece of land in Lambir for the construction of a new clinic, meant to meet the needs of residents in the area, as well as those in Taman Tunku and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

In announcing this, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said he would bring the project planning ‘up to the top level’.

At the same time, he said the MoH was also in the midst of identifying a location for another health clinic in Bekenu.

“This additional clinic is meant to address the basic medical and healthcare needs of the growing population in Bekenu town.

“However, these clinics (in Lambir and Bekenu) will not be constructed under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which will end in 2026,” said the Sibuti MP in his speech for a ‘Pre-Gawai 2023 Celebration’ at Mega Hotel here today, which also carried out the presentation of Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocations amounting to RM357,000 to 119 longhouse chieftains from all over Sibuti parliamentary constituency.

Adding on, Lukanisman said the Sepupok Clinic project in Niah had been approved, but the designing would take some time as the size of the proposed clinic would be larger than those at Jalan Merbau and Tudan.

On the request to upgrade the Bekenu Junction Clinic, or Tun Abang Haji Openg Clinic, he said the MoH would set up an emergency unit there.

“For the upgrading works on Batu Niah Clinic and Ladang Tiga clinics, they will be implemented based on available funds.

“However, within next year, the ministry will also be upgrading Miri Hospital for it to have a larger capacity, capable of accommodating 1,000 beds,” he added.

On the slow implementation of development programmes, Lukanisman said this was due to the change of government, where Budget 2023 had to be reviewed and retabled by the 10th Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The budget was only announced in February, and approved in April. I only received the allocations for projects on May 12, 2023,

“Still, we will wait and try to get sufficient allocation. For now, it (the existing allocation) is enough for distribution of grants.

“I will fulfil any project that has been promised.

“I will try to fulfil them and will not run away. I will be at my service centre office (for Sibuti MP),” said the MP.

In his address for the MRP recipients, Lukanisman reminded all longhouse chieftains to update him on their community profiles, as well as the projects that they set out to be or had implemented.

“Only by this way can I know about the changes that have taken place or projects that have been overlooked, as well as projects that have been completed but do not meet the requirements of the residents or given specifications.

“Updating of profile is also important, so that I know if there are longhouse chieftains who have been replaced.

“Always keep in touch with my service centre and report yourself, so that we would not miss out your name in our list,” he added.