KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): The Communications and Digital Ministry today unveiled the Malaysia Madani logo as the government’s selection for the official logo for 2023’s National Day and Malaysia Day.

A complimentary theme, “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan”, was also launched during a ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here.

The theme translates into English as “Malaysia Madani: The Commitment of Unity Fulfils Hope”.

“Indeed, the independence of Malaysia is for all races,” said minister Fahmi Fadzil during the event.

“The people need to understand the meaning of independence for all. History is the mirror of our future.”

Fahmi then called on Malaysians to reject “narrow-minded ideologies” that could undermine unity.

National Day, which is also known as Independence Day, is celebrated on August 31, while Malaysia Day is celebrated on September 16. — Malay Mail