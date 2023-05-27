Malaysian crowned as Miss Petite Global

KUCHING (May 27): Darsha Nair of Malaysia was crowned Miss Petite Global 2023 after beating 11 other finalists from all over the globe at a glittering ceremony held at Geo Resort & Hotel, Genting Highlands recently.

The 23-year-old lass of Dutch, Portuguese, Baba Nyonya Peranakan mixed with Indian Malayali from Selangor walked away with RM15,000 worth of cash and other sponsored prizes.

“I did not expect to win but I am euphoric to be crowned Miss Petite Global 2023,” said Darsha.

“Thank you to all my supporters, families and friends for their support, and this has helped me feel empowered throughout this unforgettable experience.

“As the world applauds my triumph, I embrace the fact that true beauty lies not only in appearances but in strength, grace, and love that radiate from within,” she said.

“I believe that the whole pageant experience since winning the national title has helped me become the woman I am today,” she added.

Darsha, a Business Administration graduate who admitted that she was once an introvert and extremely shy person, said the pageants had developed her self-confidence and self-esteem.

On her advocacy, Darsha said that she is advocating on mental health and her passion is removing the stigma that exists around it.

“The stigma of mental health is prevalent in Malaysia, even to this day. We can change this and make this world a better place for all,” she said, while expressing her hopes to be the voice of the voiceless and also to empower and inspire others.

Darsha also won the Darling of the Crowd, Best in Evening Gown, Best in Resort Wear and Best in Welcoming Dinner Outfit special award titles.

First runner-up, Nareeporn Klaysombut of Thailand, meanwhile won the Best in Catwalk and Photogenic Award titles.

Maica Cabling Martinez from the Philippines came in third. She also won the special award titles of Social Media Award and Best in National Costume.

All top 3 winners received a crown, a sash and a trophy each.

Alya Abdul from Borneo and So Dana from Cambodia were placed in the Top 5.

Other subsidiary title winners were Alya (Miss Charity Queen Global, Best in Interview and Popular Award), So (Congeniality Award), and Hannah Marie Perez from Australia (Beautiful Body Award).

Other contestants for Miss Petite Global 2023 were Thilaga Chandra Sekar from India, Tasya Novianti Putri from Indonesia, Akira Mariamoto from Japan, Kai Zamuee from Namibia and Illya from Singapore.

The Miss Petite Global which had entered its second edition was organised by Tiara Management and Leading Management.

The panel of judges comprised Mrs Petite Global 2023 and Gapi Malaysia president Joyce Nyupeh; Mrs Global Asian 2023 & Borneo Ma Smart Vendor Sdn Bhd marketing manager Kimi Thomas; and Mrs International Global Malaysia 2022, Edumax Education Group CEO & Karra Cosmetics founder Anne Rajasaikaran.

They were also joined by Geo Resort & Hotel director Nancy Ku; Dr Jasmine Clinic founder Dr Jasmine Ruth Yuvarani; television presenter and celebrity Maria Tunku Sabri; Beast Cosmetics & Art Figura founder Jasrina Jasni; Grande Official founder Hannarita Singa; Mr Continental Model International 2022 Dr Umar; and The Socialite Group Asia & Marcom Geo Resort & Hotel creative director Marcus Osmand.

Reigning Miss Petite Global 2022, Pich Mainavyta of Cambodia crowned Darsha as Miss Petite Global 2023.

Miss Petite Global was established in Malaysia in 2020 by Nickson Sim and Leo Raynold, and is aimed at promoting women empowerment through different social causes.

Its objective is also to redefine the concept of beauty by opening its door for petite women that are also capable, intelligent and empowered.

According to Nickson, Miss Petite Global wants to be acknowledged as a pageant that allows women to express their views, showcase their talents and be an instrument of change for all petite women around the world.