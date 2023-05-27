People endorse media war on fake news, by channelling accurate, fast info

IPOH (May 27): The role of media practitioners in providing authentic information cannot be denied, especially in the age of information technology, which has witnessed the spread of fake news on social media.

With curtains up for visitors to the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2023 Mini Carnival, which is going on in full swing at Mydin Mall in Meru Raya, here, the ongoing exhibition provides a lot of information on how the media works to provide authentic news to the public.

On average, members of the public believe that authentic information provided by media practitioners makes it easier for them to know about current issues quickly and accurately.

Policeman Mohd Rizan Ishak, 35, said that the role of media practitioners in channelling information through coverage in and outside the city is very important to the community.

“I think their (media practitioners’) role is very important because it makes it easier for the public to get the latest information.

“Information is also quickly obtained, especially if you want to get the latest developments in a current issue, for example, murder cases and so on,” he said at the carnival here today.

Meanwhile, civil servant Khairiah Abd Rashid, 38, said that she subscribes to several news organisations online because she wants information quickly.

“Now is the era of (information at our) fingertips, where we can find it easily through online applications. I don’t feel comfortable reading news from ‘portals’ because I often get inaccurate information,” she said.

Young visitor Nur Farzana Hazim, 10, said that the visit to the carnival sparked her interest in becoming a media practitioner when she grows up.

“I like to see journalists reading the news (newscaster) on television because it looks interesting and courageous. I watch TV3 news at night with my family. I want to be a journalist when I grow up because I see very beautiful and handsome newsreaders on TV,” she said.

Various interesting activities are taking place at the mini carnival, which started today and ends tomorrow, in conjunction with the Hawana 2023 celebration, with sales of exclusive souvenirs.

The carnival, from 10 am to 6 pm, is enlivened with activities, such as interaction slots with personalities from Bernama (Malaysia’s National News Organisation) as well as ‘Sayadigital’, ‘Pocket Talk’ sessions and friendly meet-and-greet sessions with local artists and celebrities.

Also, don’t miss a 30-minute leisure programme with several agencies such as the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), CyberSecurity Malaysia, Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (Media Sarawak), Information Department (JaPen), Tourism Perak, Tourism Selama and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The three-day Hawana 2023 celebration, with the theme ‘Media Bebas, Tunjang Demokrasi’ (Free Media, Pillar of Democracy), which aims to re-emphasise the issue of media freedom for journalists in carrying out their duties, began today.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to grace the highlight of the celebration tomorrow.

The date, May 29, was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day, in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Malay newspaper, Utusan Melayu, on May 29, 1939. – Bernama