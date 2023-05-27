Petronas: MACC finds no wrongdoings in probe of 2021 award of contract

KUCHING (May 27): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) in a statement today said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) found no wrongdoings by the company in a probe related to an award of contract in 2021.

It said in a statement today that MACC’s investigation had found no wrongdoings by Petronas, its employees and directors under the MACC Act 2009.

“Petronas refers to the statement issued by the MACC on the investigation file opened by MACC in relation to Petronas’ award of contract in 2021 to a Malaysian subsidiary of an international upstream company. Petronas has given its full cooperation to MACC in the investigation,” said Petronas.

It did not name the company.

It said that following MACC’s recommendations, and in line with its zero tolerance against corruption, it will continue to improve and strengthen its standard operating procedures as a serious, ongoing effort in preventing and fighting all forms of corruption and misconduct by employees, directors and third parties employed by or on behalf of the companies in the Group.

“Petronas will continue giving its fullest cooperation to MACC,” concluded the statement.