Premier: Proposed Trans Borneo Railway a boon to northern Sarawak

LAWAS (May 27): Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is optimistic that the proposal to build the Trans Borneo Railway would stimulate the local economy, especially in northern Sarawak.

“The time has come for Sarawak to set up the Trans Borneo Railway involving Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia in order to spark local economic activities in northern Sarawak.

“The federal government proposed setting up the Trans Borneo Railway through the Ministry of Transport (MOT). MOT has briefed us about this proposal and the ministry will undertake a study,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference in Hotel Sri Malaysia here after a working visit to the Lawas bridge, Lawas Hospital, and Lawas Integrated Government Complex project sites here today.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Minister of Transport Malaysia Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister for Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail were also present.

Abang Johari said that it is proposed that Sarawak would have the Trans Borneo Railway, which will go to Sabah, Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia, and thus there was a need for discussion on the proposal involving three countries – Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

If the project is implemented, the federal government will fund it, he added.

On an unrelated development, he said there are 226 projects funded under the 12th Malaysia Plan and people’s projects worth of RM440.7 million have been approved for Limbang Division.

“As of April 30, this year, 57 projects have been completed while 88 projects are under various stages of implementation,” he said.

Out of 226 projects, he said Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) has the most, with 114 now under various implementation stages.

Earlier in the morning, the Premier chaired the State Development Coordination Committee Meeting.