Rescuers find body of Lawas croc attack victim

LAWAS (May 27): The Search and Rescue (SAR) team found the body of Yambuna Yading, 51, this morning at a river about 1 kilometres from where he was last seen attacked by a crocodile.

Fire and Rescue Department Lawas head Azman Ibrahim in a statement said the body in complete physical condition, was found floating on the river by the SAR team at 9.53am.

“The operation ended at 10.15am,” he added.

According to the case chronology, the victim is said to have gone fishing with his son-in-law and brother-in-law at 5.30pm on Friday.

While they were fishing, the victim was grabbed by a crocodile and immediately disappeared into the river.

The family lodged a police report on the incident, and a SAR operation was carried out at 7.31pm on the same day.