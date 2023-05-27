RTP funding of RM350,000 to upgrade three parks in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (May 27): An allocation of RM350,000 under the state government’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant has been approved for upgrading works on three recreational parks in Kota Sentosa state constituency.

According to Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, the RTP funding was granted following requests from residents at Jalan Semaba and Mile 7, who called for the recreation park at Lorong 2 of Jalan Semaba, Semaba Park, and Olive Garden Recreational Park in Mile 7, to be upgraded.

“The sum of RM200,000 was approved for Olive Garden Recreational Park; RM100,000 for Semaba Park, and RM50,000 for the park at Lorong 2.

“The upgrading works would be implemented by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP),” said Yap in a statement yesterday.

The assemblyman, upon being notified of the approval, had requested for site visits with MPP officers, where he briefed them on the requests made by the residents and also informed them to prepare the design plans and specifications, as well as the bill of quantities for the works.

He also called upon the council to expedite the design works to ensure that the RTP projects could be delivered on schedule.

“I am committed to improving the standard of living and quality of life of the communities living in Kota Sentosa, and I would continue to systematically secure funding for the upgrading works on other recreation parks across the constituency.

“These parks are conducive to being venues where residents of all ages are able to congregate, improving the local property value, as well as acting as valuable green spaces that would contribute to the wellness of the local community, which is very important in encouraging them to lead healthier and more active lifestyles,” added Yap.