Sagah: Establishment of casino in Puncak Borneo will generate economy for locals

KUCHING (May 27): Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn has expressed his support for the establishment of a casino in Puncak Borneo here in the hope that it will generate the economy of the local population.

According to Sagah, the proposed establishment of the casino should not be seen from the aspect of gambling only, but also from the economic development that will be brought by investors.

“We hope that foreign investors who come can also develop a theme park, for example, in addition to casinos, hotels, for local people to earn a living. This is our hope.

“In fact, when many visitors come to our area, of course the local people’s crops, for example, will also sell well.

“So don’t look at gambling only as we also don’t want our people to become gamblers,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the 10th Triennial General Assembly of the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) at the Multipurpose Hall of the DBNA Headquarters here today.

Sagah added that although he supports the proposal to establish a casino in Puncak Borneo, he does not know whether the proposal can be realised or not.

He said that he is also aware that there are parties who do not support this proposal and think that the establishment of a casino is not good for the community.

While in terms of granting licenses, he said, it is up to the government because licenses are issued by the government.

On another matter, Sagah said the details regarding the convention center in Serian will be announced later.

However, he said the convention center will be launched by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg which is scheduled for July 15.