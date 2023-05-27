SBC seals Benefit Sharing Agreement with Melanau community for Sekiu oil

KUCHING (May 27): The Sarawak Biodiversity Council (SBC) today signed its third Benefit Sharing Agreement (BSA), this time with the Melanau communities.

Witnessing the signing ceremony at the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre was Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The BSA was signed with two indigenous communities and involves the valuable plant species Madhuca motleyana, or locally known as ‘sekiu’.

The communities involved are participants of SBC’s Traditional Knowledge Documentation Programme from Kampung Jemoreng Ulu and Hilir, Matu and Kampung Penibong, Pulau Bruit in Daro.

The signing represents threefold benefits to the participating indigenous communities in terms of recognising and respecting their rights to their biological resources and associated Traditional Knowledge; ensuring fair and equitable sharing of monetary and non-monetary benefits arising from the utilisation of biological resources and associated Traditional Knowledge; as well as promoting the importance of biodiversity conservation.

Sekiu oil is consumed by the Melanau community of Daro and Matu as food flavouring, and the species is seasonal with fruiting season once every four years.

It is reputed as a highly valued and exotic golden-coloured oil from Sarawak.

During the ceremony, Sagah said the BSA ensures fair and equitable sharing of benefits derived from using Sekiu oil.

“Through this agreement, the rights and knowledge of the local communities who have long relied on Sekiu are respected and upheld.

“It also empowers the local communities as well as preserves their cultural heritage and biodiversity,” he said.

Earlier, SBC chief executive officer Dr Yeo Tiong Chia said the scarcity of the oil adds value to the product — making it a sought-after commodity in various industries.

“This economic significance presents an opportunity to promote sustainable livelihoods, support local communities and foster responsible trade practices,” he said.