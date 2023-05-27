SFC captures escaped croc near Ensel Garden Matang, another still on the loose

KUCHING (May 27): A male crocodile that escaped from the Matang Wildlife Centre on March 11 has been successfully captured by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a river near Ensel Garden in Matang around 12pm today.

According to SFC in a Facebook post, the 16-foot crocodile weighing around 300kg was immediately sent to Jong’s Crocodile farm to be rehomed.

Ensel Garden, according to SFC, is near to the wildlife centre where two crocodiles escaped from after their enclosure collapsed due to heavy downpour and flash floods in the area.

The other reptile measuring about 10 feet is still on the loose.

SFC also advised the public to contact them at their hotline at 019-8859996 (Kuching) for any sighting of the other crocodile.

Yesterday, a photo of the reptile was shared on Facebook after a visitor at Sungai Rayu, Matang spotted it in the river.

SFC was immediately notified which led to the search and rescue today.