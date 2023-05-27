Sibu cops arrest man to assist probe of recent cannabis plants seizure

SIBU (May 27): The police here have arrested a 24-year-old man on May 25 to assist in the investigation of a drug case.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the drug case involved a seizure of two cannabis plants on May 24.

On May 24, Sibu police arrested a couple of middle-aged siblings at a house at Lorong Rambai here for suspected cultivation of two cannabis plants.

“The narcotic team arrested the suspect at the Sibu Courthouse at about 9am. He does not have previous drug offence record.

“However, a urine test revealed he was positive for cannabis. The suspect is now being remanded for four days until May 30 to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Zulkipli said the case will be investigated under Section 6B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

Section 6B provides for a life imprisonment term and whipping not less than six strokes upon conviction.

Section 15(1) carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or maximum imprisonment term of two years or both upon conviction and must undergo two years supervision after serving the sentence.