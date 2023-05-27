Sugar will be available nationwide – minister

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will be monitoring the supply of white sugar to ensure it is always available in the market.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, said the government will monitor the production of refined white sugar at the current quantity of 42,000 tonnes per month.

“We will continue Ops Tapis to monitor the production of clear filtered white sugar and is available in Peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak.

“The current price of refined white sugar, controlled by the government, is RM2.85 per kilogramme for coarse sugar, while RM2.95 per kilogramme for refined sugar,” he said.

Salahuddin said this the launch of Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) Kaamatan and Gawai festival at Bataras Hypermarket in Kolombong on Saturday.

Also present was KPDN Sabah director Georgie Abas.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the SHMMP-Kaamatan and Gawai festival will run for seven days from May 27 till June 2.

He said the purpose of SHMMP is to monitor and stabilise the price of demand goods especially during festival celebration.

Salahuddin said eight types of goods are controlled under the scheme, while six types of goods from the chicken and eggs categories are being controlled under the Maximum Price Determination of Chicken and Chicken Eggs which has been in effect since February 5, 2022.

The list of eight types of goods that are controlled are chicken wings, dry chili, imported buffalo meat (India), red onion (Indian), garlic (China), live pigs (maximum price at farm level only), pork belly, and pork meat and fat.

“KPDN officers and personnel have been assigned at strategic locations such as shopping centers to ensure traders continue to abide by the law. We will not compromise and immediate action will be taken,” he said.