S’wak deputy minister assures swiftlet farmers of help in registering operations with authorities

SIBU (May 27): Deputy Minister II of Public Health, Local Government and Housing Michael Tiang has given his assurance that he would do what he can in helping swiftlet farmers get their operations registered with the relevant authorities.

According to him, about 99 per cent of the bird’s nests produced in Sarawak are meant for the export market.

However, only 10 per cent of the industry players are registered, making it difficult for the relevant authorities to monitor, regulate and assist those in the industry due to the lack of proper data of bird’s nest farmers in Sarawak.

“We will work closely with the relevant authorities to help in the registration of these swiftlet farmers.

“The next step is to meet Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and a few more government agencies to discuss this long overdue issue.

“From what I understand, before this, the authority had asked them to get themselves registered, but when they applied, there’s no news or feedback after that.

“Without any news, could they continue to operate? If they could, why would the authorities come and carry out raids again and again?

“So there is no certain answer to that – everyone is in the dark,” Micheal told The Borneo Post when attending a meeting with the Kenyalang Swiftlets Association pro tem committee, led by the chairman Andy Tiang, here today.

Michael, who is Pelawan assemblyman, said in view of almost all swiftlet products being directed for exports, such products must be certified in compliance with the requirements set by the various importing countries.

“I believe that the bird’s nest industry is able to generate handsome income for the state; thus, it is important for everyone to be on the same page to get the operations legalised – meaning, to ensure that there’s no illegal operation that could cause social issues.”

On Kenyalang Swiftlet Association, Michael said the purpose of its establishment was to gather all swiftlet farmers and provide them with a platform to help facilitate their applications for registration or relevant licences for their operations.

“This committee hopes that by doing so, both parties – the government and the farmers – could have a more effective channel of communication towards resolving many long overdue issues.

“These (issues) include licensing, locality for the swiftlet’s house, as well as export permit,” he said, adding that the association had submitted 117 applications for licences.

Michael also highlighted the importance for this issue on registration to be resolved as soon as possible, acknowledging that swiftlet farming was popular not only among the Chinese community, but also the Malay and Iban longhouse communities.