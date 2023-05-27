Transparent approach out to ensure more efficient vehicle inspection process, assures Puspakom

KUCHING (May 27): Puspakom Sdn Bhd would adopt a transparent approach to ensure that no irresponsible quarters could exploit the ambiguities of vehicle inspection requirements to scam vehicle owners or operators, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman said in this respect, a seminar would be held in early July to enlighten lorry and commercial vehicle operators and owners on the subject matter, as well as to highlight the requirements of any vehicle inspection so that the stakeholders, including the mechanics, would know exactly what were required of them.

“Puspakom will adopt a transparent approach on this matter so that no irresponsible quarters can exploit on the ambiguities to extract money from the vehicle owners,” said Chong in a statement today, issued in connection with a luncheon meeting on Friday.

He was accompanied by Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong during the meeting with Puspakom representatives, namely its department of marketing and advisory head Datuk Ooi Win Juat and department of communications and customer service head Leong Pei Yee.

Taking place at Puspakom’s head office in Kuala Lumpur, the meeting was arranged by the office of Ministry of Transport Malaysia, in response to the request jointly made by Chong and Yong.

“We had a fruitful two-hour discussion over numerous issues raised by the lorry and commercial vehicle owners and operators in Sarawak.

“It’s suggested that Puspakom inspection should focus on safety-related elements of the vehicles, and not so much on the non-safety elements.

“This would involve an amendment to the rules imposed by the JPJ (Road Transport Department) which once we have the details, we will communicate with the Transport Minister’s Office,” said Chong, a lawmaker from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

On the long waiting time for inspections, he said they were informed about it being the present policy of Puspakom – that all vehicles, except school-buses and vehicles for re-testing, must each have an appointment and the allocated time for inspection.

“The advice given by Datuk Ooi is for the vehicles to be at the Puspakom Inspection Centre half an hour before the allocated time.

“Do not come too early before, or later than the allocated time.”

Chong said Puspakom had given its assurance that should a driver bring his vehicle to the inspection centre half an hour before the allocated time but still be made to wait beyond that allocated time, that driver could contact Puspakom headquarters and the matter would be dealt with immediately.

“Our discussion focused mainly on the role of Puspakom in ensuring the safety of lorries and commercial vehicles on the road, drivers and other road users, as well as ensuring a more efficient and transparent administration of Puspakom’s inspection process.

“It is positive that the Puspakom’s representatives have agreed to have more interactions with the stakeholders to give more clarity on its inspection processes.

“We, on our part, will facilitate and arrange for such meetings to be held,” he said, also expressing his hope that the long-outstanding issues and problems faced by the lorry drivers and commercial vehicle operators and owners, with regard to Puspakom inspections, could be resolved soon.

“We believe that this can be achieved through more transparency and fairer policies under the current Minister of Transport,” added Chong.