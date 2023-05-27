Transport minister: LIMA ’23 makes roaring comeback with RM7.5b worth of MoUs, commercial contracts

LANGKAWI (May 27): The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) has made a strong rebound as the leading aerospace and maritime exhibition and trade show in the Asia-Pacific region after the Covid-19 pandemic, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said a great number of Malaysian companies and organisations had made use of the opportunities presented at LIMA ’23 to secure deals and form partnerships.

“Overall, RM7.5 billion worth of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and commercial contracts were signed during this LIMA ’23.

“This is the second time that the Transport Ministry has acted as the co-lead ministry for LIMA. It is my pleasure to note that the commercial segment has grown larger this year,” he said in his speech at the LIMA ’23 closing ceremony at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here today.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Loke also said the ministry had managed to seal three MoUs at LIMA ’23, namely the first responder strategic cooperation between the Air Accident Investigation Bureau and the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and Malaysia Airports Fire and Rescue Service.

“These MoUs will ensure compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards and improve cooperation during aircraft accidents and incident investigations,” he said.

Loke also commended agencies under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, namely the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation for their role in facilitating business-matching meetings between Malaysian companies, especially small and medium enterprises, and foreign buyers and partners.

“These efforts have helped to further enhance the capabilities of Malaysian players in the aerospace and maritime sectors and in doing so, it moved us closer to the realisation of our national goals as outlined in the National Aerospace Industry Blueprint and Malaysian Shipping Industry Master Plan,” he said.

He said the exhibition had provided a platform for industry leaders in the aerospace and maritime industries to discuss pressing matters as well as exchange ideas on ways to tackle the challenges the sectors were facing.

“Being a major maritime nation, Malaysia is committed to the preservation of open sea lanes to ensure the continuation of international shipping and trade,” he said.

The five-day LIMA ’23, themed “The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade”, attracted over 525 exhibitors, including 140 companies from the defence industry, 101 companies from the commercial sector and 284 companies from both sectors. ― Bernama